Gabrielle Union Explains Why She’s Saving Her Met Gala Outfits

Gabrielle Union shared the sweetest reason of why she's saving Met Gala outfits and of course, it's for none other than her daughter Kaavia.

Published on May 4, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet

Source: Cindy Ord/VF24 / Getty

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to slaying the Met Gala. Year after year, the actress has showed up and showed out in her very best, giving us looks that have earned their spot on the top of everyone’s best dressed list. And in case you were wondering what the beauty does with all of her extravagant ensembles after the night is over, the 51 year old just shared the sweetest response – she’s saving them all for her daughter Kaavia.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the girl mom admitted that she’s started a storage that’s full of all of her statement clothes that she plans to eventually share with her baby girl. “I have a storage that’s just full of things that I’m like, oh, I want to be able to tell this story or how I felt wearing this,” the mom explained. “So it started with me putting in this beautiful display case my first Met ball outfit.”

She continued, “I was also in the museum and then I realized maybe I don’t have to display it in my home, but I can put it in a temperature-controlled space that preserves the material and the memories.”

Union closed the statement by explaining that even if her 5 year old daughter never wants to wear any of the pieces from Met Galas of the past, that she will alway “have this little bit of her mom and the stories that go with it” through her dress collection.

How sweet!

Union shares 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James with her 42 year old husband Dwyane Wade. In addition to her daughter, the actress is also a stepmom to Wade’s three kids Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier.

We can’t wait to see what dress Gabrielle Union rocks for this year’s Met Gala as we’re sure that whatever she chooses will be another exciting addition to the collection she’s keeping for Kaavia!

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals On Vacation

Gabrielle Union Explains Why She’s Saving Her Met Gala Outfits  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

