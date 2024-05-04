Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Girl, we need a second.

Beyoncé has uploaded a new image on her BeenCountry.com website, fueling rumors about a pending Act II: Cowboy Carter tour. The image, juxtaposed on a black background, is a black and white tour show ticket from the Mrs. Carter Show. The ticket date is July 15, 2013, and according to a stamp, the show was sold out.

Since the picture dropped, the Bey Hive has been in a frenzy about what the update means. In other words, what is Beyoncé (a.k.a Queen of Clue Giving) trying to tell us?

RELATED: Hot Diiggity Dog! Yeehaw Yoncé’s Grand ’Ole ’Cowboy Carter’ Album Wrangles Up HEE-larious Hysteria Across The Rustlin’ Bustlin’ Internet

So, Queen Beyoncé, are we pulling out coins for a tour or not?

Pop culture outlet Pop Base shared a screenshot of the sold-out ticket on Twitter/X. The May 4 post has garnered over 2 million views, 2,300 shares and 280 comments.

Fans and followers have mixed reactions. Some shared crying gifs and pictures of their wallets, concerned about their coins. Others dropped suggested dates and excitement about a possible tour.

It is unclear whether a tour is officially coming, but today’s website edit adds to a rodeo-ring-size bag of evidence collected for some time. On March 31, The-Dream, who produced several songs on Act II: Cowboy Carter, went viral for alluding to a pending tour.

He quickly pulled his message down, but fans were fast. They screenshot his social media post and promptly shared it.

Further, on April 22, Beyoncé dropped a reel and carousel of pictures that had the internet breathless. Wearing a black leather fit with fringe, gold buckles, and a cowboy hat, the “Jolene” singer posed with a truck covered in Cowboy Carter regalia.

In several shots, Beyoncé sat in the driver’s seat as if she were driving a tour bus. Fans seemed to get the possible hidden message. One wrote “Miss. Miss. Next year. Please. Lol” under her carousel post. Another commented, “Beyoncé, what’s coming, girl? Gone now my anxiety bad .”

If the “16 Carriages” artist launches the highly-anticipated tour, it will be her 10th. Her last, the Renaissance World Tour, was the highest-grossing by a female artist in history and the seventh-highest-grossing tour overall.

RELATED

Black Women Share How They See Themselves in Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

5 Of Beyoncé And Blue Ivy’s Best Appearances Together

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React was originally published on hellobeautiful.com