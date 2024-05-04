Yikes. The gloves are officially off.
May 3rd was a lyrical slugfest between Drake and Compton’s very own Kendrick Lamar. After nearly two weeks of radio silence that led many to believe that K Dot wanted no smoke with Drizzy, Dot first took direct aim with “Euphoria” then followed up with “6:16 in LA” Friday morning.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track
RELATED: [LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’
On “6:16,” Lamar bombards Drake with a number of shots including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad. What followed was a late night drop from Drake titled “Family Matters.” Drake alleges that not only is Kendrick’s family life in shambles but there may also have been instances of domestic violence between Dot and his partner.
Well.. we didn’t have to wait long for a response. Less than an hour after “Family Matters” landed online, Kendrick released what may be the most brutal banger between the two yet.
On “Meet The Grahams,” Dot accuses Drake of having a serious substance abuse problem, hiding another child, searching for validation and squandering his wealth on women and attention.
Check out the latest drop from Dot below.
Endgame? Kendrick Lamar Goes For The Kill with Scathing New Track ‘Meet The Grahams’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
-
Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts
-
Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time
-
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations
-
The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss