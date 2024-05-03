Listen Live
Beauty

Alicia Keys Dominates The Minimal Makeup Look At The 2024 Meet The Tony Awards Nominees Event

The 43-year-old singer has made no-makeup glam her go-to look for most red carpet events since 2016.

Published on May 3, 2024

77th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event From Sofitel New York

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Alicia Keys brought her vibrant smile and no makeup glam look to the 77th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event. The stunning vocalist attended the event to celebrate her nomination for her stage show, “Hell’s Kitchen.” 

The “Girl is on Fire” crooner flexed her toned abs in a black bra-top, partnered with a highlighter yellow Versace jacket, blue denim cargo pants, a Fendi belt, a bold, jeweled necklace, and small hoop earrings.

2024 Tony Awards Nominees

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Alicia Keys dominates the no-makeup glam look

Keys showcased her classic beauty with a simple palette with vibrant red lipstick. She styled her tresses in a curly updo with a few tendrils loosely framing her face. 

Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Junket

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Since 2016, the 43-year-old singer has embraced no-makeup glam as her go-to look for most red carpet events. In an interview with The Cut, the Tony Award nominee explained what led her to embrace her natural beauty.

“I started out in the music world when I was 17 years old and you are told that you put on this and you wear this, you get yourself together and you get ready to perform. You get to transform and be in a place where you can really identify how you want to express yourself. All of that is a beautiful part of growing and a beautiful part of being a woman is that you get to express yourself,” she told the publication.

“It opened my eyes to how I didn’t feel comfortable or beautiful if I didn’t have my armor on, and if I didn’t have all my face and hair and pretty things and nice clothes on that somehow I was less than beautiful or just less than. I realized, like, Whoa, what’s underneath all that? It allowed me to have a conversation with myself about how I wanted to feel and even what I wanted to let go of,” she continued.

Keys’ minimal makeup movement empowers women to embrace their natural beauty. It’s been 8 years since she’s committed to wearing less makeup and we love that for her!

Alicia Keys Dominates The Minimal Makeup Look At The 2024 Meet The Tony Awards Nominees Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

