Pink Friday Tour: The Barbz Bring Their Best Gag City Style To Barclays

It was a sea of pink outside the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York where Barbz (including myself) gathered to bring Gag City to the heart of the borough. HB was on the scene to peep their Barbz style.

Fans flooded social media with their looks. Feathers, fur, and leather were the themes of the night, paired with chain belts miniskirts, midriffs, corsets, hair bows, and “Shark Boots.” In the swirling line around the venue, Barbz could be seen flashing their TikTok lights on tripods and cellphones as they captured the perfect shot.

Nicki Minaj Barclay’s Show

As the crowd flocked to their seats, I captured standout looks from Barbz who graciously twirled for the camera.

The crowd erupted when Nicki Minaj finally hit the stage around 10:45 pm kicking off her set with I’m The Best, which set the tone for the sold-old show. She held a veil over her face before stripping it away to reveal her look. Nicki served Greecian-goddess vibes in a silver sculpted chestplate by XI SCORPII and draped skirt with wet and wavy tresses cascading down her back.

As she transitioned through a medley of her Pink Friday 2 cuts — feeding us with lines that sent fans into a frenzy like, “High heels on my tippie, Dolce & Gabbanna on my t*tties” — she also switched costumes. Her next look – a sexy black bodysuit with gold hands cupping her breasts paired with a furry cowboy hat as she danced to her sultry track, Pink Birthday.

A roar echoed through Barclays when she began to transform into her alter egos Chun-Li, Red Ruby Da Sleeze and Roman. She wore a intricate Kimono. At one point, Cyndi Lauper joined Nicki on stage to perform her song Girls Just Want to Have Fun. Nicki closed the show performing Everybody with Kai Cenat (who was in attendance) dancing for his life for the audience.

