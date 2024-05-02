‘Uncle Tom’: Video Shows Rep. Byron Donalds Get Called A ‘Race Traitor’ During D.C. Campus Protest

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rep. Byron Donalds was greeted in part with accusations of betraying the Black race when the MAGA Congressman from Florida visited a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at George Washington University on Wednesday.

In a viral clip shared on social media, Donalds is shown speaking to reporters at the Washington, D.C., campus while surrounded by members of the media when an unidentified man abruptly shouted the racially perjorative terms at the proud ally of Donald Trump.

“How much is AIPAC paying you?” the man asks loudly in reference to the influential pro-Israel lobby group formally named the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

When Donalds ignored the question and kept addressing the media, the heckling man called him a “bastard.”

That seemed to get Donalds’ attention as the Republican quickly glanced at the protester before turning his attention back to the media.

The protester, seemingly emboldened, repeated himself – only this time he accused Donalds of being a sellout by shouting: “How much is AIPAC paying you, you race traitor?”

That barb prompted Donalds, eyes covered in aviator shades, to face the protester.

“Yeah, you Uncle Tom,” the protester continued, accusing Donalds of being an “outisde agitator” who is “working for a foreign entity.” He also repeated the “bastard” claim for good measure.

Donalds, who did not refute any of the claims, instead scoffed that the protester was “really old to be in college.”

Similarly contentious moments have been happening on college campuses across the country as pro-Palestinian encampments continue to pop up to apply pressure on university administrators to divest funds from Israel, which has been accused of “genocide” against Palestinians amid a mounting death toll of innocent women and children.

To be sure, Wednesday was far from the first time someone has suggested Donalds is a traitor to the Black race for his political allegiances.

Last year when Donalds was a failed candidate to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush called him “a prop” who “Despite being Black … supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

During that same failed House Speaker candidacy, Donalds took to Twitter to complain that his office was sent a copy of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Donalds claimed, “whoever sent this book did so w/ hate in their heart & the desire to depict me as a sellout.”

Donalds has not done much to refute claims and suggestions that he is selling out the Black race, including his appearance at George Washington University’s campus as an agent of the MAGA movement on the same day that Trump praised police crackdowns on the college protests.

The politicized campus visit came as Donalds continues to audition for the role of Trump’s vice presidential running mate. It may have even been a publicity stunt in the days ahead of Donalds’ scheduled weekend luncheon and speaking engagement at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida alongside other VP hopefuls and major Republican donors.

This is America.

The post ‘Uncle Tom’: Video Shows Rep. Byron Donalds Get Called A ‘Race Traitor’ During D.C. Campus Protest appeared first on NewsOne.

