Missy Elliott to Star in Pharrell’s New Movie Musical

Published on May 1, 2024

Virginia superstars Missy Elliott and Pharrell have always worked together throughout their years in the music game, and as the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. According to reports, Pharrell is gearing up to release a new movie musical and Missy Elliott is slated to star in it.

The untitled film will be a “coming of age” story set in Virginia Beach in the 1970s. Alongside Missy Elliott, Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brian Tyree Henry will also be featured in the musical. A release date has yet to be announced.

