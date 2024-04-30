Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We have a bone to pick with Angela Simmons.

Not only did she decide to slay on a Tuesday and remind us that we need to put our out-of-office messages on, but the Angela’s Cakes entrepreneur put us all to shame while doing it.

Angela, did you, your body, and your itty bitty bikini have to do us like that?

The bombshell beauty is on ‘do not disturb’ while enjoying a place she describes as her “home away from home,” St. Lucia. Her attire for her island getaway is giving sexy seductress.

Angela is eating up the girlies, while many of us may choose to eat a little less after seeing how flawless the she looks. Natural bodies, curves, butts, and thighs are winning. Fan reaction to Angela’s most recent carousel post is proof.

Angela Simmons nearly breaks the internet with every curve on her natural body.

On April 30, the 36-year-old took to Instagram with five stunning images from her current vacation. Angela looks fabulous in each one, wearing a black bikini with gold details. Her curvy natural body is on full display, as is her glowing melanin skin and vacation-ready wet and wavy hair.

Angela teases the camera, showing off her vacation slay in various poses. Sis knows her angles and gives the people what they want in her eye-catching vacation shots.

As if we could focus on anything else, behind Angela is picturesque island scenery. Some photos show what appears to be a villa with shots of a bedroom and a relaxing hammock. Outside content displays beautiful blue skies, perfect clouds, and large green plants.

See Angela’s most recent post below.

More than 6,000 followers have commented on Angela’s post, gagging over her bold bikini look. Alongside hearts, fire flames, and palm tree emojis, fans cheer on the New York native’s look, applaud her natural body, and joke about needing her workout and eating routine.

Though many of us are just preparing for the summer, Angela has started early. We aren’t even “mad for real.” We just need to catch up.

Angela Simmons And Her Natural Body Are In St. Lucia Reminding Us It’s Time To Go ‘Out Of Office’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com