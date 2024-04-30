Listen Live
Entertainment

Peacock Announces Olympic Games Comedic Commentary Series With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

Published on April 30, 2024

Actor And Comedian Kevin Hart Interviewed By Kenan Thompson For SiriusXM's "Town Hall" Series

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Peacock announces comedic commentary series “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.” Read more details from the Hartbeat production inside.

The network will be the official streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games. Peacock will also feature timely comedic recaps of the festivities with comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson as hosts.

The series will debut this summer. Hart and Thompson will bring their signature comedic insights to recap the events best and most unexpected moments throughout the games. The series will feature 8 episodes with two to three episodes per week, beginning  July 26 on Peacock. It will debut the same day as the Opening Ceremony.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics,” Hart commented on the upcoming series. “And help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the Games. We’re going for gold, everybody!”

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 are scheduled for July 26-August 11. Hart and Thompson will be one-of-a-kind guides through the Paris Olympics, covering a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio competitions, conversations, and interviews.

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson” joins other Olympics companion programming on the network, including the “Gold Zone” whip-around show and “Watch with Alex Cooper,” a series of live interactive watch parties featuring Cooper and friends sharing their thoughts and insights during specific Olympics events and answering questions from fans on social in real time.

“Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world’s best athletes,” Thompson shared of their excitement. “Let’s go Team U.S.A.!”

Kevin and Thompson both serve as hosts and executive producers.

“Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson” will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Olympics and NBC app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Be sure to stay updated on Peacock’s website.

Peacock Announces Olympic Games Comedic Commentary Series With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson  was originally published on globalgrind.com

