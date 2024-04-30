92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Forever Eagle Jason Kelce has been living his best life since retirement, but now he’s getting back to the football field in a different way.

Kelce reportedly signed a deal with ESPN to become apart of the Monday Night Football (MNF) broadcast crew. Kelce we be apart of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame analyst team that features Alex Smith, Larry Fitzgerald, Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and Adam Schefter.

According to sources, Kelce was sought after by multiple networks, but ultimately decided to team up with ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

Kelce has more than likely etched his face in the mount rushmore of the greatest Philadelphia Eagles of all-time. With a healthy list of accomplishments under Center and an absurd amount of knowledge about the game, Kelce’s input can be very valuable to audiences around the world who have little information on what the responsibilities of linemen are.

Kelce participated in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the Broadcast Bootcamp. Kelce also appeared on multiple NFL broadcasts, including a cameo on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” during an off week in 2023.

Although Kelce has been apart of many public speaking platforms, one being a podcast with his brother Travis, he admits this platform is foreign to him and he is excited to start this new chapter in his life.

“This is all new territory for me,” Kelce said at the time. “I have even more respect for it now. It’s very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say.”

ESPN has yet to officially announce the hiring.

The Athletic was the first to report on Jason Kelce’s choice

Jason Kelce Signs Deal with ESPN to Become MNF Broadcaster was originally published on rnbphilly.com