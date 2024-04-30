‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that the last few films that Marvel Studios has released have been doing less than stellar numbers at the box office. And though many feel that superhero fatigue is the main culprit for the slippage, Avengers: Infinity War directors, Anthony and Joe Russo feel that technology is to blame.

According to Variety, the Russo Brothers don’t necessarily believe that comic book fans are simply tired of all the superhero films and shows that we’ve been getting bombarded with for the past few years, but rather how audiences actually take in and consume whatever these film studios churn out. With people living in a digital age where they want everything in whatever manner they’ve become accustomed to, they feel that the old-school “lets make plans to go to the movies” isn’t as viable as it was in years past.

Per Variety.

“I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything. It’s difficult right now, it’s an interesting time,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in a transitional period and people don’t know quite yet how they’re going to receive stories moving forward, or what kinds of stories they’re going to want.”

“There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media,” he continued. “There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out. Meanwhile the new generation are ‘I want it now, I want to process it now’, then moving onto the next thing, which they process whilst doing two other things at the same time. You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else.”

Joe Russo noted that the new generation of moviegoers communicates largely though “memes and headlines with nobody reading past two sentences, so everything’s 100 characters or less – or 10-second videos on social media you swipe through.”

Well, he’s not wrong. But truth be told, the last few Marvel films and shows have had struggle storylines. When you couple that with weak special effects, fans are going to tune out.

Luckily for Marvel, the hype behind Deadpool & Wolverine will almost certainly lead to another billion- dollar haul at the box office, and if they’re lucky, it’ll also help generate interest in the future of the MCU as Deadpool seems like he’s going to be a big part of its future going forward. At least that’s what fans are hoping for as it’s being said that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on mutants with the Avengers taking a back seat to the likes of the X-Men in the next few phases.

What do y’all think led to the fall off of comic book movies? Is it superhero fatigue? Online media? Let us know in the comments section below.

