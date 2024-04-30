Listen Live
Celebrity

Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake With New Diss Song “Euphoria”

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Hip Hop is heating up day by day! Kendrick Lamar has responded to Drake’s latest diss tracks with the new song “Euphoria.” The tracks starts off slow but quickly goes from 0-100 real quick. Kendrick takes shots at Drakes name, the women he’s dated, his music and everything else under the sun. Check out Kendrick’s diss track aimed at Drake below.

More from 92 Q
Trending
8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Celebrity

Lil Rod’s Attorney Claims Diddy Will Be Indicted Soon

16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close