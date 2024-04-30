Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake With New Diss Song “Euphoria”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop is heating up day by day! Kendrick Lamar has responded to Drake’s latest diss tracks with the new song “Euphoria.” The tracks starts off slow but quickly goes from 0-100 real quick. Kendrick takes shots at Drakes name, the women he’s dated, his music and everything else under the sun. Check out Kendrick’s diss track aimed at Drake below.