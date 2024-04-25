Listen Live
Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Published on April 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest Graphic

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Birthday Bash 2024 is going down June 22nd and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner  “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!

Want More Birthday Bash? Click Here

Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST (starting Monday April 29th) to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta.

official contest rules

The post CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest appeared first on Black America Web.

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92Q Q-Mommy Contest | iOne Local | 2024-04-18
Entertainment

Q-Mommy Mother’s Day Contest

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Really Black

Did Meek Mill Leak This Nicki Minaj Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Celebrity

Lil Rod’s Attorney Claims Diddy Will Be Indicted Soon

Police Siren
Local

Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close