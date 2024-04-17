Nicki Minaj Launches New Vegan Sneaker Collection

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Not only is the Queen of Rap continuing to solidify her rightful place on the throne, but she’s expanding her empire into the fashion world even more.

Making the announcement on her Instagram page, Nicki debuted her new sneaker collection, featuring 11 different unisex styles of kicks all made of recyclable materials and bio leather. The styles are also influenced by Nicki’s long tenure in the music game, as well as her courageous fashion moments throughout the years.

While announcing her collaboration with urban luxury vegan sneaker and apparel brand, LOCI, Nicki made sure to emphasize that this new deal isn’t just an endorsement.

“Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition,” Minaj wrote in her Instagram caption. “This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner.”

You can check out the full collection here.