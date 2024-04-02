Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show

Governor Wes Moore checked in with the Quicksilva Morning Show to provide an update on salvage and recovery efforts after the devastating collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Check out his full interview below!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
MORE COLLAPSE COVERAGE…
Two Temporary Channels To Port Of Baltimore Planned Around Key Bridge Collapse Site
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé's Long Time Bodyguard?
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons