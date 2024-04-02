Listen Live
Local

Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Collision

Source: China News Service / Getty

Governor Wes Moore checked in with the Quicksilva Morning Show to provide an update on salvage and recovery efforts after the devastating collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Check out his full interview below!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

 

MORE COLLAPSE COVERAGE… 

Two Temporary Channels To Port Of Baltimore Planned Around Key Bridge Collapse Site

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Cargo Ship Collision
Local

Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Francis Scott Key Bridge and Baltimore skyline at night
Local

Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Local

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Hot Topics

Bey Nude On The Beach….We Think….[Photos]

ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'
Urban Informer

Joseline Claims Stevie J Watched Gay Porn (Receipts)

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close