Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

You may want to check your freezer if you’ve purchased Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream recently. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that thousands of mini ice cream bars sold to multiple states, including Maryland, have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
The company voluntarily recalled its Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack after testing found that the mango bars included in the pack could be contaminated with salmonella.
