Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

Published on April 1, 2024

Recall

You may want to check your freezer if you’ve purchased Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream recently. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that thousands of mini ice cream bars sold  to multiple states, including Maryland, have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company voluntarily recalled its Helados Mexico Mini Ice Cream Variety Pack after testing found that the mango bars included in the pack could be contaminated with salmonella.

