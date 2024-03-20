Donald Trump Secures Republican Party Presidential Nomination

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The numbers are in! Former President Donald Trump has acquired enough delegates to officially represent the Republican Party on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

The news was announced just after midnight, as Trump won the primaries in Florida and Illinois. According to reports, 94 percent of the votes counted in Florida and Trump snagged 80.8 percent. The remaining votes went to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DenSantis, who dropped out of the race and eventually endorsed Trump.

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social site after the win saying, “THANK YOU, FLORIDA — MAGA!”

Beyonce Sends Message About Cowboy Carter Ahead of Release

The Queen, Beyonce Knowles, recently dropped the cover art to Act II of Renaissance, Cowboy Carter, and as always, the internet went wild.

Beyonce is pictured on another horse, similar to the original Renaissance cover art, but this time, she’s sporting a red, white, and blue outfit holding what appears to be an American flag without the usual blue and white stars. If her fans know her well, this is likely some sort of symbolism that will be revealed later, but the imagery for the album wasn’t all Beyonce dropped.

The legendary star also posted an in-depth message on her Instagram about what this album truly means for her saying, “My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genes of music, will be irrelevant.” Beyonce also reveals that this album is five years in the making and was inspired by an experience she had some time ago with not feeling welcomed when she was first breaking into country music.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. Act II is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” says Beyonce. She goes on to say that she has some surprises on this album, including some special artist collaborations.

Cowboy Carter will be released on March 29.