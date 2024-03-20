Wendy Williams’ Guardian, Sabrian Morrisey, Sues A+E Networks

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Morrisey, the legal guardian of talk show host Wendy Williams, has filed a lawsuit against A+E Networks over Wendy’s latest Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?

According to legal documents that are now unsealed, Morrisey believes the network took advantage of Wendy, blatantly exploiting her mental health condition. She is also challenging the validity of the contract deal the star signed with A+E Networks, saying Wendy was not of her sound mind.

In the lawsuit, Morrisey claims that Wendy “was not, and is not, capable of consenting to the terms of the documentary Contract…And no one acting in [Wendy’s] best interest would allow her to be portrayed in the demeaning manner in which she is portrayed in the Trailer for the documentary.”

It’s important to note that Morrisey filed this lawsuit prior to the documentary’s release in an attempt to block its debut on Lifetime.

Morrisey also accuses A+E Network of deceiving Wendy by telling her the four-part project would show her in a positive light and highlight her big comeback to TV. However, many on social media argue that the final result is far from that. A Lifetime producer recently said that they were unaware of Wendy’s mental and physical health condition until the cameras started rolling.

In response to the lawsuit, a judge ruled against Morrisey, claiming that blocking the release of the documentary would be a violation of First Amendment rights. It was allowed to air on February 24th.

The Federal Government Demands Mcdonald’s Fix Ice Cream Machines

There’s nothing like wanting a cold vanilla ice cream cone from McDonald’s just to get to the drive-thru window and be told that the machine is broken.

If this has ever been you, you aren’t the only one. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) started investigating complaints by customers and McDonald’s franchise owners who said they were losing money due to their ice cream machines constantly being down. Now, the Federal Government is demanding the corporation fix the issue.

In a letter to the U.S. Copyright Office, the FTC and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division requested exemptions for “commercial soft serve machines” from the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which is a law that requires only technicians licensed by the company that makes the machines to do repairs. Under the exemptions, McDonald’s would be able to do the repairs itself or hire a third-party company with more ease. It would also implement a new maintenance schedule and training program for employees with a goal to reduce machine downtime, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite frozen treats without interruption.