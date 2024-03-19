Listen Live
Kountry Wayne Explains How Paying Child Support Helped Grow His Wealth

Published on March 19, 2024

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kountry Wayne was in H-Town recently to perform at his sold-out King of Hearts comedy show at 713 Music Hall. Prior to taking the stage, he swung by 97.9 The Box to chop it up with G-Man and DJ J-Que and the trio covered a range of topics, including one the comedian has made headlines for many times in the past: fatherhood.

Wayne is the first to admit he loves the ladies, and he broke down a secret he learned about how God works when you’re stingy versus when you’re giving.

The father of ten says that once he began to give more freely to the mother of his children, he saw a significant increase in his financial blessings.

Check out the clip below.

In 2019, the comedian sat down with us and give insight on a major lesson he gained from Cedric The Entertainer, why he’s a major fan of one particular social media platform over another (sorry Instagram), his upcoming projects on Comedy Central and how he managed to have a very keen idea on how to carve out his own lane of clean, hilarious comedy.

“Not everybody can go see Friday,” he said of his comedic style. “But everybody can go see The Lion King.”

You can check out that throwback interview below.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Kountry Wayne Explains How Paying Child Support Helped Grow His Wealth

