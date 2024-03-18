Listen Live
Local

Baltimore has a machine gun problem

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore authorities have seen a rise in the illegal modification of handguns with a device known as a “Glock Switch.”

Source: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner

Two men, holding seemingly identical Glock handguns, stand side-by-side in front of a silhouette-shaped target at an indoor shooting range. They aim their guns and open fire.

The man on the left squeezes the trigger 15 times, emptying his clip in a few seconds. The person on the right was able to empty one clip, reload, and empty another in the time it took the other to finish shooting. He only had to squeeze the trigger twice, one time for each magazine. The gun fired so rapidly it sounded like it was jet-fueled.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore has a machine gun problem

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore authorities have seen a rise in the illegal modification of handguns with a device known as a “Glock Switch.”
Local

Baltimore has a machine gun problem

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Offset With Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore, MD
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close