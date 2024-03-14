Listen Live
JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling

JT is slowly becoming a fashion icon right before our eyes.

Published on March 14, 2024

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

JT is that girl! The femcee posed in an Alexander Wang denim set that is giving high-end fashion, and we need the entire look in our closets!

JT is slowly becoming a fashion icon right before our eyes. The Miami native has been posting look-after looks on her Instagram, and we can’t keep up with the fabulousness! She recently struck a modelesque pose in an Alexander Wang denim set that had us triple-tapping the photo. The ensemble consisted of a $395 curved, cropped collar shirt and $450 low-rise, five-pocket jeans.

The star completed her look with a black Alexander Wang bag and sandals. Her jet-black, waist-length hair complimented her regalia, and her dramatic makeup was the cherry on top. JT posted the look with the caption, “A night with wang 🩶🛸.” Her followers flooded her comment section with praises on her look. “JT securing that bag in the fashion, makeup, and rap industry, I love that for her ❤🔥🔥❤ dope,” commented one fan. At the same time, another acknowledged her conspicuous glow-up. “I love this new elevation of JT 🖤🤍💵.”

JT Dons Alexander Wang

In a reel the lyricist posted before posting her Alexander Wang carousel, JT shared behind-the-scenes footage of her receiving some other goodies from the high-end brand. In the video, she unwraps a denim bikini and LBD that she admires and appreciates. “This feels like my birthday,” stated the “Good Love” rapper as she opened the box to see what was inside.

For the past few years, JT has been all about elevating her existence in the industry. Months ago, the artist landed a Beats By Dre X Mowalola ad and took to Twitter to show her excitement. “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is.”

It’s only up from here, JT!

JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

