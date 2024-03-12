‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ Director Kobi Libii Says He “Understands” The Skepticism Towards His Film

The American Society of Magical Negroes sparked interest when its teaser arrived, but that quickly soured when the trailer for the film arrived. Director Kobi Libii isn’t souring over the reception; in fact, he totally empathizes with those not feeling the movie’s premise.

Following the trailer’s release, those initially thinking we were getting some Black as f-ck spin on Harry Potter felt hoodwinked, bamboozled, and led astray after seeing the film’s premise.

No, we’re not going to “Black Hogwarts,” but instead, Libbii’s film aims to tackle the infamous Hollywood trope coined by Spike Lee about the “magical negro” a character whose specific job is to support or build up the film’s white protagonist.

In the film, in which there is actual magic, Aren (Justice Smith), a very awkward Black man who has issues navigating white spaces, is recruited by Roger (David Alan Grier), who reveals himself to be a longtime member of the Magical Society of Negroes.

Roger sees potential in Aren and explains to him that society’s job is to protect Black people from uncomfortable Caucasians with magic, who are described as “the most dangerous animals on the planet.

As expected, Aren is reluctant, but once he gets his feet wet, he begins to love his new job as a member of society. But on his biggest mission, he endangers the existence of society and Black people when he falls for a woman named Lizzie (An-Li Bogan), the same person his target he has to make feel “comfortable” also happens to like.

Kobi Libii Understands Black Moviegoer’s Pain

“I absolutely understand people being skeptical of anything Hollywood has to say about Black people.

“I absolutely understand people being skeptical of anything Hollywood has to say about Black people. We’ve been burned so many times. I mean, I made a movie inspired by a racist trope that got force-fed to me and all of us over the years, right?” Libii begins. “So I completely understand any Black person in America or the world having a real skepticism that Hollywood’s going to do right by us.” Libii continues, “And so I have deep sympathy for that reaction, and I’m honestly excited for some of the conversation that that reaction sparked. And I’m even more excited for people to see the full film and pick up those conversations when people have the full context of the full film that we’ve made and really believe in.”

Justice Smith Still Finds Navigating White Spaces Awkward

The film’s star, Justice Smith, is not too far removed from his character, Aren’s experience when it comes to navigating uncomfortable rooms.

“Every room I step into is kind of [uncomfortable]. I mean, that’s just the nature of the society we live in,” Smith begins, noting he “grew up in very white environments, homogenized environments,” and “suffered a lot,” from his experience. “I internalized a lot of the messaging that I was taught about myself and my identity, and even though it was painful, I learned how to navigate those spaces at an early age. So I feel like that helped me in my career somewhere I could take the bullsh*t, and what’s the word, transmuted?” “Yeah, transform it,” Libii adds. Smith continues, “Yeah, transform it into something that actually works for me, something that I can actually deal with. But yeah, it’s hard being a Black person in America, period. No matter what the stage of capitalism you’re at, it’s always going to be the thing.” The American Society of Magical Negroes arrives in theaters on March 15.

‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ Director Kobi Libii Says He “Understands” The Skepticism Towards His Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com