Local

Police: Baltimore City Schools Student Sexually Assaulted & Robbed While Walking To School

Published on March 11, 2024

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police are investigating after a Baltimore City Public School student was sexually assaulted and robbed on her way to school Friday morning.

Police responded around 9:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway for an armed robbery and a 3rd-degree sex offense investigation.

Authorities said the teen was walking to ConneXions when she was approached by a man wearing all-black clothing and a mask.

The suspect pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted her, and then took her backpack and $24 in cash. He told the student to walk away before taking off in an unknown direction.

The attack happened about a quarter of a mile from the school.

A message was sent to parents from Sidney Brooks, principal of ConneXions.

“A female student was robbed and sexually assaulted on the way to school today. Staff immediately responded once they were informed and contacted City School Police. We are working with the family and will continue to assist police as they investigate and, hopefully, bring the perpetrator to justice,” the letter said in part.

92 Q

