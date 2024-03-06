92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

At 21 years old and just six years into his career, NLE Choppa apparently is only just getting started in his mission to keep Memphis on the map in this new generation of hip-hop.

However, his fan appeal comes from more than just putting up Platinum-certified hits on the Billboard charts; the Cottonwood emcee is also very dedicated to living a fully holistic lifestyle by way of his well-documented love for sea moss.

RELATED: My First Time – Big Gipp Of Goodie Mob Remembers The Christmas He Got His 1st Motorcycle

In this week’s segment of “My First Time,” NLE Choppa gives us the story behind his initial run-in with the delights and bodily benefits when it comes to Chondrus crispus, and why it’ll probably always be an addition to his diet. Sea moss, often harvested into a jelly-like form for ingestion, is believed to play a vital role in helping with Parkinson’s disease prevention, improvement of the immune system and promoting positive thyroid health. In one serving, it can also be a great simultaneous offering of vitamin B2, calcium, iodine, potassium, sodium, magnesium and zinc.

From clear skin to an overall feeling of healthiness, we doubt any of you need a Billboard-charting rapper to sell you on why sea moss is worth giving a try. However, we couldn’t think of a better person to deliver the message!

Watch NLE Choppa give us the 101 on his introduction to sea moss below in this week’s “My First Time”:

The post My First Time: NLE Choppa Tells The Story Of His Introduction To Sea Moss appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: NLE Choppa Tells The Story Of His Introduction To Sea Moss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com