Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-13-2024]

Published on February 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

MB Lawncare and Curb Appeal

Business Description: ” Dependable, Affordable, Professional.”

All Together Assisted Living

Business Description: “We obligate ourselves to your health and welfare because here at All Together Assisted Living, you are our family.”

Business Website: IG @allstaffingmd, FB @All Staffing Inc., Twitter @allstaffinginc

Zap That Tax

Business Description: “Done fast, done right the first time at Zap That Tax.”

Business Website: https://www.zapthattax.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-13-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close