Here’s who is running for office in Baltimore this year

Published on February 12, 2024

ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!

Source: Diane Macdonald / Getty

Friday is the last day for City Hall hopefuls to file a run for office with the state elections board. Candidates have until 9 p.m. to file their paperwork to appear on primary ballots.

The following candidates had submitted their paperwork as of 9 p.m. Friday. The Banner will update this page throughout the day. All names are as they were submitted to the State Board of Elections.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Here’s who is running for office in Baltimore this year

 

