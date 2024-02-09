Lamar Jackson is officially a two-time NFL MVP.
Jackson, who earned unanimous MVP honors in 2019, earned 49 of a possible 50 first-place votes this year. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who finished fifth overall in voting, received the only other first-place ballot.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins his 2nd MVP award, joining rare company
