Listen Live
Local

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins his 2nd MVP award, joining rare company

Published on February 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
13th Annual NFL Honors - Portraits

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Lamar Jackson is officially a two-time NFL MVP.

Jackson, who earned unanimous MVP honors in 2019, earned 49 of a possible 50 first-place votes this year. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who finished fifth overall in voting, received the only other first-place ballot.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins his 2nd MVP award, joining rare company

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close