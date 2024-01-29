Is Jay-Z Releasing a New Album in 2024?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z fans should brace themselves, as rumors started swirling this week of a potential new Jay-Z album in 2024.

On Sunday, January 28, Video Director Hidji posted a blurry video geotagged Atlanta, Georgia on his Instagram stories, giving his followers an update on the new production projects he’s working on. Another post showed a text exchange between him and someone else, where they asked Hidji who he was shooting for. The video director replied to the text simply saying, “Jay-Z.” He then posted a clapperboard, which had the production title listed as “Jay Z – 2024 ALBUM.”

However, Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation, doesn’t seem to know anything about a new album being in the works. Once the rumors started going viral online, the label tweeted in response to one post saying, “That’s news to us.”

Jay-Z has yet to officially confirm a new project.