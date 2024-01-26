Gov. Wes Moore Makes Ravens AFC Championship Bet With Kansas Governor

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The city is giving all purple everything and so is our Maryland Gov. Wes Moore! As the Ravens gear up for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moore announced a friendly bet with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on the outcome of Sunday’s game. No money is involved (good thing for KC’s Gov) instead the two have bet food.

Gov. Moore said in a statement,

“We’re thrilled to welcome Governor Kelly’s Chiefs to Baltimore for the AFC Championship this weekend.” Governor Kelly has an incredible record when it comes to these bets but I think our Ravens, led by this year’s undoubted MVP Lamar Jackson, are going to break the streak this year! And, if they do, we’ll be enjoying some Creekstone Farms steaks from Kansas, courtesy of the governor!”