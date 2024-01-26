Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews To Play In AFC Championship Against Kansas City Chiefs

The Ravens have reportedly activated tight end Mark Andrews for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to NFL Insider, Josina Anderson posted the update on social media.
Andrews returned to practice this month after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals
His injury was originally thought to be season-ending but the prognosis improved over time.
So far, this year Andrews has 45 receptions, including six touchdowns.
