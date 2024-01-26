Netflix is Raising Its Prices … AGAIN

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you want to keep your Netflix subscription, get ready for things to get a bit more expensive to keep the streaming service.

Earlier this week, Netflix sent a letter to its investors saying, “As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements.”

In 2022, Netflix started to crack down on password-sharing between users and launched its advertising tier, which is aimed to give streamers a more affordable way to access its content. However, out of 260 million subscribers worldwide, only 23 million have signed up for the advertising tier.

If you live in the U.S., this advertising tier option will cost you $6.99 monthly. However, for a standard Netflix subscription, it will currently cost you $15.49 per month. The streaming service hasn’t officially announced a price hike or when it’s coming, but after Tuesday’s investors letter, it’s safe to assume that it will eventually come.