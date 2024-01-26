NBA Suspends Tristan Thompson for 25 Games

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ever heard that saying, “what you do in one part of your life, you do in another”? Well, Tristan Thompson may be an example of that, as he’s been suspended for 25 games for testing positive for performance-enhancement drugs.

Thompson currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and during this suspension, he won’t receive any pay.

According to the NBA, Thompson violated “the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.” Both of these drugs are illegal for NBA players to use and can increase growth hormone secretions (ibutamoren) and mimics testosterone (SARM LGD-4033). Neither substance is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and are also prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Cavaliers released a statement saying that the team fully supports the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug program and that its “disappointed” in the news about Tristan failing his drug test. The organization wrote, “His time away from the game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period.”

Thompson’s suspension began with Wednesday’s game between the Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.