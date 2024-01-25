Listen Live
Keyshia Ka’Oir Addresses Allegations She Slept With Rick Ross

Published on January 25, 2024

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Despite Rick Ross sending his ex Tia Kemp a cease and desist, she’s clearly not bothered because she’s still talking. Tia Kemp recently accused Rozay of sleeping with Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir while Gucci was in prison. The claims immediately went viral, and Keyshia immediately shutdown the claims. She went on IG live and posted on her Instagram Story denying all allegations saying,

“Ain’t neva had no dealings with Rick Ross PERIOD!”

“Keep my name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all!… Medication needed.”

Keyshia also made sure the girlies understood it’s her man for her! She followed up posting a picture of she & Gucci with the caption, “Its my Mannnnn! My mannnnn! My mannnnn & his fine self for me chile,”

 

