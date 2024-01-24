Four days from the biggest stage of his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday called Sunday’s AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs “just another game.”
Jackson likened his matchup against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a “heavyweight matchup” and acknowledged that he expected a “higher-level atmosphere” at M&T Bank Stadium for the city’s first NFL conference championship game in over five decades. But he said he doesn’t “put pressure on myself at all” to deliver the Ravens their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson isn’t feeling the pressure of ‘heavyweight matchup’ vs. Mahomes
