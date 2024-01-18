Ari Lennox Threatens to Sue Joe Budden

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox is fed up with Joe Budden and his negative comments about her, so much so that she’s threatening to hit him with a $20,000 lawsuit.

The singer recently spoke out about how she felt very “uncomfortable” while touring with Rod Wave and was pretty critical of her treatment, although she never called out Rod Wave specifically. After her comments went viral online, Joe Budden addressed the situation on his podcast, saying that Ari should’ve just been happy to even be on that big of a tour.

However, Ari definitely didn’t take Joe’s comments well, and hopped on Instagram live to share her thoughts:

“I don’t understand why he’s so obsessed…he’s weird and he’s gross, he has smoke mouth. He’s disgusting. And he’s a failure like Drake said…I can never just express what’s going on with me without him coming from behind…the landfill that he lives in to say something…This man has never, ever in his life validated the truth…he just loves to oppose everybody…he’ll never acknowledge the truth. I can’t ever just talk to my people without him just being psychotic.”

The internet seemed to be confused at Ari’s dig regarding Joe “touching” dogs, which is a rumor that dates back to 2020. Reports surfaced online that leaked court documents revealed abuse allegations against the rapper. Joe was accused of personally masturbating the dog, and was quoted saying, “Why do I always wanna make the dog feel good by playing with their f*cking privates. Everybody with a pet, come on, you did a little something down there to make your pet feel good.”

Joe Budden later denied the allegations and blamed it on a smear campaign orchestrated by corporations he had exposed.