More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect

More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
According to meteorologists, the snow will be steady and it’s expected to stick.
As far as timing is concerned, light snow could begin around midnight Thursday becoming more moderate throughout Friday before ending in the evening.
Early predictions for accumulation are around 2 to 3 inches for most of the Baltimore area
Tuesday’s snow totals were mostly around 4 to 5 inches on the higher end, with an average of about 2 to 3 inches.
