His Little Secret ?: Rick Ross Reportedly The Father of Model Cierra Nichole’s 2-Month-Old Baby

Rick Ross allegedly has a 2-month-old seed out here, and it’s not a product of his current relationship.

Spotted on HipHopDX, word on the e-streets is that Rick Ross is the pappy of model Cierra Nichole’s 2-month-old child. The model/entrepreneur shared a video of the baby on her Instagram account on Sunday, Jan.14.

In the caption for the post, Nichole wrote: “Au’mei Moon Roberts 11/14 7 lbs 2 oz of Perfection [heart-eyed emoji] Happy 2 months to Mommies 3rd Beautiful Princess of the Castle.”

While the caption does not indicate if the Maybach Music Group general is the child’s father, the comments raise eyebrows.

“Baby Rozay huh,” one commenter wrote. Another person wrote, “She gone have to chase him and take him to court because @richforever DONT take care of his kids.”

But what seemingly confirms that the “Aston Martin Music” crafter is the daddy is Nichole’s response to this comment, “Congrats to you and Rick Ross’s new bundle of joy,” with “Thank you [smiling emoji].”

HipHopDX reached out to reps for Rozay, but there has been no response.

Does His New Girlfriend Know?

If Ross is the dad, there is a really good chance the news won’t sit well with his current girlfriend, fitness instructor Christina Mackey.

As of late, the reasonably young couple has been very open about their relationship with the 47-year-old Hip-Hop star, who had her IG page displayed on a digital billboard during a performance in Dubai.

Mackey shared a video of the moment in response to Ross’ lack of posts about her on his personal Instagram account. In the caption for the reel, she wrote, “He don’t post you’ I’m at every show. [laughing face emoji] in real life.”

The “biggest boss” hopped in the comment section, writing, “Dead serious [sunglasses face emoji].”

If Ross is indeed the child’s father, we hope another rapper like 50 Cent doesn’t take a page out of Pusha-T’s book and clown him for not publicly claiming the bundle of joy.

