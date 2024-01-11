Listen Live
Local

Did the Maryland DOT text you? The agency says no, it’s probably a scam

Published on January 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Exterior of the Maryland Transit Administration building in downtown Baltimore.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Maryland’s Department of Transportation has an important message: They didn’t text you.

The agency said in a Thursday press release that it “is aware of fraudulent text messages that were sent to some customers posing as MDOT, MVA, or MTA.”

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Did the Maryland DOT text you? The agency says no, it’s probably a scam

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close