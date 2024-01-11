Maryland’s Department of Transportation has an important message: They didn’t text you.
The agency said in a Thursday press release that it “is aware of fraudulent text messages that were sent to some customers posing as MDOT, MVA, or MTA.”
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Did the Maryland DOT text you? The agency says no, it’s probably a scam
-
Meek Mill’s Ex-Friend Dean Alleges Meek Mill Abused Nicki Minaj
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Dave Chappelle Called Out For Latest Transgender Jokes In New Netflix Special, ‘The Closer’
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams’ Hilarious “Beef” With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes
-
Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot