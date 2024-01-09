Jonathan Majors Sits Down for First Interview Since Guilty Verdict

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors recently spoke out for the first time since being convicted on charges related to a domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Right on the heels of the guilty verdict, Majors sat down with Linsey Davis, an anchor for ABC News Live, for an exclusive interview, which aired Monday, Jan. 8.

Earlier this week, the former Marvel star was found guilty on one count of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and second degree harassment, after Jabbari accused him of emotionally and physically abusing her during their relationship back in November of 2023.

When asked how he felt after he heard the word “guilty,” Majors admits he was shocked and questioned how it was even possible. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down, I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?” Majors asked.

Majors continues to deny the allegations, while claiming he was a victim of manipulation and control.

“I’ve never put my hands on a woman, period … I was in a situation where I was being manipulated and controlled,” said Majors, also refuting his ex-girlfriend’s claims that he fractured her finger and was the cause of a rather large gash behind her ear.

On a somewhat lighter note, Majors reflects on the experience as being as lesson learned. He explains that he now knows “it’s ok to be vulnerable. It’s ok to ask for help.”

The Creed III star also gushes about his new girlfriend, fellow actress Meagan Good, as she’s been seen by his side throughout the entire trial.

“Meagan is a queen, she’s a warrior … She saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” said Majors, explaining that his new love has held him down “like a Coretta.”

Check out more on the interview on ABC News.