Lil Mama’s new look is everything! The beauty took to Instagram over the weekend and debuted a brand new ‘do and it’s safe to say that she’s starting off 2024 giving us hair goals.

In an Instagram Reel, the rapper served face as she showed off her new, platinum blonde hair color. The rapper’s freshly styled locs were complete with a fresh cut and eloquent curls. She wore the new style parted over to one side of her face with the other side tucked behind her ear as the soft curls fell past her shoulders.

Is Blonde The New Jet Black?

“Is Blonde The New Jet Black in 2024,” Lil Mama captioned the stylish IG video before shouting out her hair stylist. “@bammyrodeodrive You ate This Look up,” she continued. in the caption. “Roccin Custom Red @coogibrand with Versace Shades!!! So Brooklyn ”

Check out the stylish post below.

Lil Mama’s Instagram followers completely ate this look up and were sure to leave hundreds of comments underneath the video at the time of this post. “It’s the eyes for me ” and “Don’t play with her!!!!! @lilmama do this ish on the regular!! Y’all see them eyes!!!” were among the top comments from fans who loved the beauty’s new ‘do. Others were left speechless and simply left fire flame and heart eye emojis under the post to share their appreciation for the beauty’s new blonde color.

Although we’re not sure if Lil Mama’s new platinum blonde hair style is a temporary look or if it’s here to stay, we’re definitely loving the switch up! We love it when our faves try different hairstyles and we can’t wait to see how the rapper rocks the new hair color next!

Lil Mama Goes Platinum Blonde To Kick Off 2024 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com