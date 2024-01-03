Keefe D Seeks Low Bail and House Arrest for 2pac Murder Trial

Keefe D’s lawyers are now asking a judge to grant their client bail and house arrest ahead of his trial for the murder of rap legend, Tupac Shakur.
According to his defense team, Keefe D’s health is ailing and being in jail is only making it worse. His attorneys submitted formal request documents for house arrest earlier this week and claim Keefe D “poses no danger” and isn’t a flight risk, considering the state of his finances. They are also requesting that bail be set no higher than $100,000.
The judge who will rule on these requests has reportedly delayed a decision for at least one week, but this isn’t the first time Keefe D’s court-appointed counsel have made such a request. Back in December, they asked for the ex-gang leader to be released from custody on his own recognizance.
Keefe D’s trial date is still set for June 3 and as of now, he has plead not guilty to all charges.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Dave Chappelle Called Out For Latest Transgender Jokes In New Netflix Special, ‘The Closer’
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Everything You Missed At 92Q's Winter Fest 2023! [Photos & Videos]
-
Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman
-
‘What to Watch’ Film List Featuring 10 Classic Black Holiday Movies
-
Gervonta Davis Buys Baltimore Block For Affordable Housing
-
KIPP Harmony Academy Employee Found With Loaded Gun Inside School