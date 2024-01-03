Keefe D Seeks Low Bail and House Arrest for 2pac Murder Trial

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Keefe D’s lawyers are now asking a judge to grant their client bail and house arrest ahead of his trial for the murder of rap legend, Tupac Shakur.

According to his defense team, Keefe D’s health is ailing and being in jail is only making it worse. His attorneys submitted formal request documents for house arrest earlier this week and claim Keefe D “poses no danger” and isn’t a flight risk, considering the state of his finances. They are also requesting that bail be set no higher than $100,000.

The judge who will rule on these requests has reportedly delayed a decision for at least one week, but this isn’t the first time Keefe D’s court-appointed counsel have made such a request. Back in December, they asked for the ex-gang leader to be released from custody on his own recognizance.

Keefe D’s trial date is still set for June 3 and as of now, he has plead not guilty to all charges.