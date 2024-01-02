Cardi B and Offset Celebrate NYE Together

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B said she was ready for something new in 2024, but that might not necessarily mean a new man.

After revealing to her fans on Instagram Live last year that she and Offset were no longer together, the rap star was seen partying it up with her husband for New Year’s Eve at a Miami strip club after performing separately at the Fontainbleau Hotel.

According to reports, the two spent Christmas together with their children, and a few days later, they were allegedly spotted shopping in New York City. However, after fans sepculated that Cardi had rekindled things with Offset, she yelled at them during a live stream saying, “Did I confirm anything? shut the f*ck up! I’m bout to delete the whole f*cking social media ‘cause y’all don’t shut the f*ck up!”

But Cardi’s tone changed after New Year’s when she hopped on another live stream confirming that she was, in fact, spending time with Offset.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and split in 2018 after Offset’s extramarital affairs were made public. The two decided to work things out in 2019, but Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, only to call it off months later. The soon-to-be-exes share two children together, Kulture, 5 and Wave, 2. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.