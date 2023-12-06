Know Before You Go To Winter Fest 2023

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Winter Fest 2023 will be the hottest show Baltimore has seen in awhile. However, here are a few reminders before you head to the show!

DATE: Saturday, Dec 16. DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM SHOW STARTS: 7:30 PM

LOCATION: CFG BANK ARENA

ADDRESS: 201 West Baltimore Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201

CLEAR BAG POLICY

PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “For the health and safety of all guests, and to expedite the entry process, CFG Bank Arena requests that guests follow the below policies.If necessary, guests are permitted to bring a bag that fits within the below specifications.”

Clear bags that measure no larger than 14″ x 6″ x14″ are permitted.

Small clutches/purses/wallets are permitted provided they do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” and do not have to be clear.

Backpacks of all sizes are prohibited (unless they are clear and within the 14″ x 6″ x 14″ size limitation).

Medical bags will be permitted and must be screened before entry.

All other bags will not be allowed into the Arena. Locker rentals for oversized bags available on the Hopkins Plaza Flag court area.

Any and all bags that do not meet the criteria above will NOT be permitted into the building.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: The following items are prohibited for use, possession, display, or distribution at, on, or within CFG Bank Arena:

Professional Cameras, detachable lenses or external flash units, or recording equipment (aside from smartphones) for audio, image, or video recording purposes

Weapons including guns, firearms, knives of any size, stunguns/tasers, bats or poles

Outside food and beverage

Noisemaking devices of any kind including whistles, air horns, vuvuzelas, and cowbells

Laptops and tablets

Any other item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by CFG Bank Arena, in their sole discretion

Animals unless a service animals, as defined by the American Disabilities Act

PARKING

PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “There are several parking options, all within proximity to CFG Bank Arena. Make it easy by pre-purchasing your space from a variety of downtown parking lots and garages.”

A CASHLESS FACILITY

PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “CFG Bank Arena is a cashless facility. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED.”

Any additional information can be found directly on the CFG Bank Arena’s website.