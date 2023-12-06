Know Before You Go To Winter Fest 2023

Winter Fest 2023 will be the hottest show Baltimore has seen in awhile. However, here are a few reminders before you head to the show!
DATE: Saturday, Dec 16. DOORS OPEN: 6:00 PM SHOW STARTS: 7:30 PM
LOCATION: CFG BANK ARENA
ADDRESS: 201 West Baltimore Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201
CLEAR BAG POLICY
PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “For the health and safety of all guests, and to expedite the entry process, CFG Bank Arena requests that guests follow the below policies.If necessary, guests are permitted to bring a bag that fits within the below specifications.”
- Clear bags that measure no larger than 14″ x 6″ x14″ are permitted.
- Small clutches/purses/wallets are permitted provided they do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” and do not have to be clear.
- Backpacks of all sizes are prohibited (unless they are clear and within the 14″ x 6″ x 14″ size limitation).
- Medical bags will be permitted and must be screened before entry.
- All other bags will not be allowed into the Arena. Locker rentals for oversized bags available on the Hopkins Plaza Flag court area.
- Any and all bags that do not meet the criteria above will NOT be permitted into the building.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: The following items are prohibited for use, possession, display, or distribution at, on, or within CFG Bank Arena:
- Professional Cameras, detachable lenses or external flash units, or recording equipment (aside from smartphones) for audio, image, or video recording purposes
- Weapons including guns, firearms, knives of any size, stunguns/tasers, bats or poles
- Outside food and beverage
- Noisemaking devices of any kind including whistles, air horns, vuvuzelas, and cowbells
- Laptops and tablets
- Any other item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by CFG Bank Arena, in their sole discretion
- Animals unless a service animals, as defined by the American Disabilities Act
PARKING
PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “There are several parking options, all within proximity to CFG Bank Arena. Make it easy by pre-purchasing your space from a variety of downtown parking lots and garages.”
A CASHLESS FACILITY
PER CFG BANK ARENA’S WEBSITE: “CFG Bank Arena is a cashless facility. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED.”
Any additional information can be found directly on the CFG Bank Arena’s website.
Please click here for more information.
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled
-
Angela Simmons Looks Like Money On Stage With Yo Gotti During A D.C. Stop Of The ‘Gangsta Art Tour’
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Holiday Cash! Here's How You Could Be Our $3,000 Grand Prize Winner This Holiday Season!
-
Do You Have What It Takes?! Register For Your Chance To Be A Q-Jay For A Day At Winter Fest!