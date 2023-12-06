Beyonce’s Renaissance Film is the No. 1 Movie in the U.S.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, Beyonce’s highly-anticipated Renaissance concert film has topped the box office, bringing in more than $20 million in its opening weekend.

The film premiered exclusively in AMC theaters on Dec. 1 and beat out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which brought in $14.5 million. However, Beyonce’s movie didn’t even bring in a quarter of what Taylor Swift’s concert film brought in during her opening week.

Although December is usually a slow month for movie theaters, especially post-pandemic, Beyonce’s Renaissance opening weekend was the biggest in December since 2018, now making it the number one movie in the U.S.