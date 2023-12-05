Derek Chauvin Returns to Prison After Stabbing Attack

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After being stabbed 22 times by a fellow inmate, ex-officer, Derek Chauvin’s condition is reportedly improving.

According to a statement released by his lawyer, Derek has returned to the prison grounds after his stay in the hospital’s trauma care facility in Tucson, Arizona.

“Derek’s family confirmed that his medical condition has improved to the extent that he has been removed from the trauma care facility at a local Tucson hospital and returned to prison custody for his follow-up care.”

However, his family is allegedly concerned about his safety and if the prison staff can prevent a future attack against the convicted murderer. In the aforementioned statement, Derek’s lawyer explains, “they remain unassured that any changes have been made to the faulty procedures that allowed Derek’s attack to occur in the first place.”

On November 24, Derek was stabbed by John Tursack in the prison’s law library. John admitted to authorities that he planned the attack for months and would have killed Derek had they not intervened. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.