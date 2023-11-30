Foxy Brown Announces Her Return to Music

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After 15 years, one of the most iconic female rappers in the game is making plans for a comeback and her name is Foxy Brown.

The 45-year old star posted on her Instagram stories saying, “QUIETLY RAISING MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL, PREPARING FOR THE GREATEST COMEBACK IN MUSIC! HOP OFF MY DICK!” However, she later deleted the message, making it unclear if these plans will actually materialize.

Foxy Brown’s last album was released in 2001, entitled Broken Silence, and her last full mixtape project was released a few years later in 2008.