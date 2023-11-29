Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance

Five students at Dunbar High School were taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at school.
According to officials, around lunchtime Monday, five students ingested an unknown substance and had adverse reactions to it. Three students were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two were taken home by their parents.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
A letter was sent to parents informing them of the incident, stating in part the steps that are being taken to address the situation while working with the appropriate authorities and warns about the circulating rumors.
The three that were taken to the hospital have since been released. Counseling will be available to students and officials are still looking into what the substance is and where they got it.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Cassie & Sean Diddy Combs Settle Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, X Reacts
-
Bad, Bad Boy: Cassie Files Lawsuit On Diddy For Years Of Alleged Sexual And Physical Abuse
-
92Q's Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!
-
Register For Your Chance To Win $300 For Your Car Note!
-
Chick-Fil-A Baltimore Stuff the Boxes for Toys For Tots
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 Soul Train Awards