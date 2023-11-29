Annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade To be Held This Weekend In Baltimore

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the Mayor’s Christmas Parade is set for this weekend.
The event starts at 1:00 p.m., on Dec. 3 and it has a 2.5-mile route.
Santa Claus will be present along with about 160 marching units.
Additionally, the parade will feature floats, over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a steam calliope, Miss Yuletide and Jr. Miss Yuletide.
