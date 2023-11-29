Listen Live
Prep School Ends Partnership with Diddy

Published on November 29, 2023

Following multiple sexual assault allegations and lawsuits, Capital Preparatory School has released a statement announcing the end of its partnership with Hip Hop mogul, Diddy.

Dr. Steven Perry, the founder and head of schools, confirmed on Tuesday via the school’s official website that the school network has parted ways with Diddy saying, Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs. While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.” However, the statement was subsequently deleted.

Diddy has also stepped down as the chairman of REVOLT, which the billionaire founded a decade ago, within a week of settling a sexual assault lawsuit with singer and ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

 

