Diddy Reportedly Steps Down As Chairman Of Revolt

Diddy is currently facing some pretty big sexual assault accusations, which could affect his business! However it looks like Diddy is making moves to prevent from that happening and that is stepping down temporarily as Chairman of Revolt. Despite him settling a lawsuit by Cassie where she accused him of sexual assault, abuse and human trafficking. There is now two additional lawsuits filed against Diddy.

TMZ reports,

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Diddy decided last week he’d make the temporary move. We’re told his goal in making the decision was to not allow the accusations he’s facing distract from Revolt’s mission or success.